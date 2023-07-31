Lead Software Developer (.Net) – Western Cape Rondebosch

We are looking for a Lead Software Developer who is passionate about technology, to join our Technical Consulting team.

Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, supply chain, retail and media.

Main Responsibilities will include:

Consult and advise clients at a systems level to develop solutions that delight

Make complex technical and design decisions

Architectural design of the entire solution

Analyse and recommend the technology environment

Analyse enterprise specifics

Analyse and document requirements

Set the collaboration framework

Create a solution prototype

Participate in technology selection

Control solution development

Support project management

Qualifications and Experience required:

You have completed a relevant 3/4 year degree or diploma (Honours or postgrad preferred) or have comparable practical experience

You have at least 7 or more years’ experience building custom web-based applications in .NET/ C#, Microsoft SQL Server MVC, Entity Framework

An expert understanding and knowledge of application design & architecture (patterns, best practices, technologies, n-tier and microservices)

Understand and have knowledge of system design, data structures and architecture, and understand how to apply them to design solutions.

You are T-shaped – you possess a broad general knowledge of the development landscape and deep knowledge of your area of expertise

You are a polyglot – you possess a strong multi-language toolbox and know how to apply these effectively to the software you are developing

Understand and can apply Design Patterns

Led and mentored a team of developers and driven the technical vision of projects

You can represent a concept, a business idea, and the company to clients

Proven ability to interact with stakeholders at systems analysis level

Personal Attributes:

Ability to communicate cross-functionally and drive engineering efforts

A knack for picking up new technologies

Love to find easier ways of doing things, and a great problem solver

Delivery focused

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Responsive to change

Desired Skills:

SQL Server

MVC

Net

C#.Net

