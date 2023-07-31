MTN, JRA partner to alleviate loadshedding traffic delays

MTN, in a public-private partnership with the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), is set to tackle the challenges posed by load shedding on South Africa’s roads.

A service level agreement (SLA) between the two parties will see MTN SA providing backup power to Soweto traffic lights located near MTN base stations.

The move aims to alleviate delays and frustrations experienced by Soweto residents and commuters, and is expected to be particularly helpful at key “traffic corridors” that lead towards highways.

“The JRA must be commended for it commitment in ensuring swift progress in implementing this project. This is an excellent example of what can be achieved when the private and public sectors work together to positively impact the lives of citizens,” says Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa.

“By partnering with business, we are taking proactive steps to alleviate the impact load shedding has on commuters, due to its impact on our traffic lights,” says Zweli Nyati, acting-CEO for the JRA. “To ensure efficient traffic flow at peak times, we need smooth-flowing traffic corridors that lead traffic onto highways, keeping people moving to their destinations with ease and efficiency.

“By ensuring a stable power supply to traffic lights, we aim to enhance road safety, minimise congestion, and create a more seamless driving and transportation experience for all road users.”

Molapisi adds: “We’re excited about the future of this project and aim to expand further afield to partner with municipalities across the country to create corridors of free-flowing traffic in loadshedding, by using existing base stations to power traffic lights where we can.”

MTN is also currently creating a “traffic corridor” from the Flora Clinic, along 14th Avenue, towards the N1 highway, leading to outside the MTN head office. Those traffic lights will be backed up by power supplied by electricity generated from the MTN campus.

“We are engaging a number of metros to offer this solution in other parts of Gauteng and the rest of the country. Strong public and private partnerships can make such a positive impact on the lives of South Africans and this is one such example, where a simple collaboration using existing infrastructure will help decongest traffic, while also saving commuters time, frustration and money”, concludes Molapisi.