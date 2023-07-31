.Net Core Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a heavyweight within the banking and financial industry, and they have forged a new way of getting things done. Working for our client, you will work alongside talented professionals who are leaders in their fields, and who strive to exceed the needs of their customers daily. You can expect to be challenged by the work that you do – allowing you the opportunity to grow and develop yourself professionally and personally.

They are actively looking for a .Net Core Developer to join their Cape Town team on a 12-month contract.

You will be working on a project that delivers a wide range of Digital products (which includes mobile-, web applications and APIs). The project/platform is underpinned primarily by .Net Core micro-services, a message bus and open-source technologies, deployed via Kubernetes, into a cloud-hosted environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects.

Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications.

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments.

Work closely with developers and various end-users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.

Minimum Requirements:

5-8 years ‘ development experience.

development experience. Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field.

Technical Non-Negotiables:

.Net Core and .Net 6.0 are crucial for this role (Windows, Mac, Linux).

Good understanding of C# and .Net framework.

Experience with Web APIs.

Experience with Microservice architectures.

Design patterns experience.

Solid understanding of OOP principles.

Experience with SOLID design principles.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools.

Experience using ORMs such as Entity Framework or NHibernate.

Good understanding of agile practices.

Beneficial Technical Requirements:

Domain-Driven Design (DDD).

Test-Driven Development (TDD).

Location & Type:

Century City, Cape Town and they follow a Hybrid work model.

This is an excellent opportunity to really show off your skills working for a hugely successful financial services company. If this sounds like you, let’s chat about what this career move can do for you!

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

C#

Web API

Microservices

OOP

SOLID

Design Patterns

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position