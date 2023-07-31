Obscure Technologies reveals Africa expansion plans

Obscure Technologies has announced its strategic goal for further expansion across Africa.

The expansion will begin with the Indian Ocean Islands, East, and West Africa, where Obscure Technologies will establish a regional presence and support offerings.

To accelerate the achievement of this objective, the company has appointed Yaadhna Singh Gounden as head of development for the African region.

“Yaadhna’s wealth of experience in cybersecurity distribution and her proven track record in driving partner programs make her a valuable addition to our team,” says Justin Lee, MD of Obscure Technologies. “Her unique skill set, and regional market knowledge, will significantly contribute to our mutual success.”

Gounden will be based between the South African office and Dubai, enabling regular engagement and frequent trips to the expanded territories to ensure the effective execution of the company’s expansion plans.