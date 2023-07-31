Principal Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer

12 month contract available at one of out IT giants for a Principal Microsoft Dynamics 365 Developer!
This role is Hybrid and remote.
9+ years of work experience in Microsoft Dynamics CRM 365 On premise with the following experience with a Certification
The job description for a Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer includes the following duties and responsibilities:
- Implementing Microsoft Dynamics CRM Solutions
- SQL Database structures;
- Dynamics 365 / PowerApps Platform SDK;
- Ability to develop off high level designs;
- Strong communication and collaboration skills;
- Nice to have state and local government industry experience;
- Agile experience to develop user stories, solutions and estimates;
- Exposure to HTML;
- Work experience in SQL Server and writing SQL queries;
- Experience in Plug-in, Windows Service and Web Service;
- Strong work experience in .NET including WCF, Java script and JSON.
- Developing and maintaining a platform roadmap
- Assisting with deployment and provisioning activities
- Integrating existing systems and services into the CRM architecture
- Collaborating with software developers, software architects, IT professionals and business analysts
- Developing CRM forms, workflows, views, dashboards, business processes, reports, plugins, and reports to satisfy business needs
Desired Skills:
- Dynamics 365
- PowerApps Platform SDK
- .NET including WCF