Project Manager

Are you a skilled and motivated Project Manager with a track record of successfully delivering complex projects? If you have a passion for driving initiatives to completion while aligning them with the organization’s goals, we have an exciting opportunity for you! Join our clients as a Project Manager and play a key role in directing, coordinating, and executing projects that contribute to the organisation’s strategic success.

Job Purpose:

As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for the direction, coordination, implementation, execution, control, and successful completion of projects while ensuring alignment with the organization’s strategy, commitments, and objectives. Your ability to lead cross-functional teams, manage project scope, and drive results will be crucial in delivering projects on time and within budget.

Key Responsibilities:

Ensuring clear definition and agreement on project scope among key stakeholders.

Delivering projects in line with agreed scope, objectives, and timelines.

Producing and maintaining detailed project plans, providing clarity on key activities and ownership within desired timelines.

Leading and coordinating the project team, work stream leaders, and subject matter experts to ensure seamless collaboration.

Identifying and translating opportunities into projects and programs as they arise.

Defining project scope, goals, and deliverables.

Developing tasks and allocate required resources.

Managing project budget and allocating resources effectively.

Creating a schedule and project timeline, tracking deliverables throughout the project lifecycle.

Providing support and direction to the project team to ensure project success.

Leading quality assurance efforts to maintain high standards of project deliverables.

Monitoring and reporting on project progress to stakeholders, presenting solutions to challenges when necessary.

Implementing and managing changes as needed to meet project outputs and objectives.

Evaluating and assessing project results to identify areas for improvement.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

A background in IT project management is preferred.

Project management certifications: Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM), Project Management Professional (PMP), or similar.

Knowledge and Experience:

Minimum of 2 years of experience in Project Management.

Experience in managing complex change projects or delivering new client transitions or business ramp-ups.

Proven track record of successful project management and value-added delivery.

Technical Competencies:

Strong cross-functional team working skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with multiple teams across geographies.

Excellent ability to prioritize workload in a fast-paced, real-time, and frequently changing environment while maintaining attention to detail and organization.

Proficiency in project management software and Microsoft Office tools.

Demonstrated ability to deliver project deliverables with minimal supervision.

Exceptional project planning, risk management, time management, and leadership skills.

Experience in strategic planning, risk management, and/or change management is a plus.

Proficiency in project management software tools and contract negotiation skills are desirable.

Conflict resolution experience is an advantage.

Behaviour Competencies:

Excellent written, verbal, and email communication skills, with the ability to interact effectively with individuals at various levels.

Strong analytical, organizational, problem-solving, and creative thinking skills.

Adaptability to respond positively to change and embrace new practices or values to accomplish goals and solve problems.

Desired Skills:

IT Project Management

Value – Add Delivery

Project Scope

