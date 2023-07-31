QA Automation Engineer – Western Cape Durbanville

Jul 31, 2023

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored.

Work closely with the Test Lead to ensure quality is implemented as part of the processes and that quality standards are adhered to.

Responsibilities:

  • Raise development quality by developing processes and best practices for testing in Dev teams
  • Improve and automate test strategies.
  • Develop and execute test cases to diagnose issues and bugs, creating test data when required.
  • Identify,design, develop, execute and maintain automation scripts / code.
  • Implement automation framework with continuous integration / deployment covering UI, API, unit and integration tests.
  • Identify testing deficiencies and subsequently implementing automated tests based on their requirements
  • Identify, record, document thoroughly and track bugs
  • Perform regression testing when bugs are resolved
  • Increase code coverage across the team’s technology stack
  • Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan.
  • Mentoring and guiding the test team on test approaches and automation suite.

Attributes required:

  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills, including the ability to understand and critique requirements.
  • Strong interpersonal skills including the ability to promote co-operation between developer, Technical project managers and QA team.
  • Flexibility to learn new technologies and explore new tools with ease
  • Flexible and adaptable for changing priorities or circumstances.

Requirements

  • Degree in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline
  • Minimum 3 years of QA experience.
  • Experience managing testing throughout the SDLC (development testing, unit / integration testing, API testing, performance testing, system testing and regression testing etc..)
  • Experience in testing multiple platforms, including desktop, web and mobile based systems
  • Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies and processes.
  • Strong experience with Python, Ruby, Java, C# and/or other OOP programming languages
  • Understands web services (REST) and underlying protocols (HTTP/S,TCP/IP).
  • Hands on experience with testing tools and frameworks Selenium, Robot, SOAPUI etc
  • Experience on writing test documentation such as test plans and test cases depending upon project
  • Experience in using test management tools such as TestLodge
  • Experience in using bug tracking tools such as Jira

Desired skills

  • Understanding of configuration management and version control using GIT or SVN.
  • Experience with Jenkins, Team City, Travis CI or another Continuous Integration application will be an advantage.
  • Strong knowledge of databases and scripting using MySQL and / or SQL.
  • Experience testing and administering in Linux and / or other Unix environments will be an advantage..
  • Experience with unit test frameworks PyUnit, JUnit, NUnit, PHPHUnit etc…
  • Experience in installing, upgrading, configuring and verifying (smoke tests) virtualized testing environments (VMs) Docker, Kubernetes, Vagrant etc…

Desired Skills:

  • QA
  • Automation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position