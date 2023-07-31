QA Automation Engineer – Western Cape Durbanville

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored.

Work closely with the Test Lead to ensure quality is implemented as part of the processes and that quality standards are adhered to.

Responsibilities:

Raise development quality by developing processes and best practices for testing in Dev teams

Improve and automate test strategies.

Develop and execute test cases to diagnose issues and bugs, creating test data when required.

Identify,design, develop, execute and maintain automation scripts / code.

Implement automation framework with continuous integration / deployment covering UI, API, unit and integration tests.

Identify testing deficiencies and subsequently implementing automated tests based on their requirements

Identify, record, document thoroughly and track bugs

Perform regression testing when bugs are resolved

Increase code coverage across the team’s technology stack

Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan.

Mentoring and guiding the test team on test approaches and automation suite.

Attributes required:

Strong analytical and problem solving skills, including the ability to understand and critique requirements.

Strong interpersonal skills including the ability to promote co-operation between developer, Technical project managers and QA team.

Flexibility to learn new technologies and explore new tools with ease

Flexible and adaptable for changing priorities or circumstances.

Requirements

Degree in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline

Minimum 3 years of QA experience.

Experience managing testing throughout the SDLC (development testing, unit / integration testing, API testing, performance testing, system testing and regression testing etc..)

Experience in testing multiple platforms, including desktop, web and mobile based systems

Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies and processes.

Strong experience with Python, Ruby, Java, C# and/or other OOP programming languages

Understands web services (REST) and underlying protocols (HTTP/S,TCP/IP).

Hands on experience with testing tools and frameworks Selenium, Robot, SOAPUI etc

Experience on writing test documentation such as test plans and test cases depending upon project

Experience in using test management tools such as TestLodge

Experience in using bug tracking tools such as Jira

Desired skills

Understanding of configuration management and version control using GIT or SVN.

Experience with Jenkins, Team City, Travis CI or another Continuous Integration application will be an advantage.

Strong knowledge of databases and scripting using MySQL and / or SQL.

Experience testing and administering in Linux and / or other Unix environments will be an advantage..

Experience with unit test frameworks PyUnit, JUnit, NUnit, PHPHUnit etc…

Experience in installing, upgrading, configuring and verifying (smoke tests) virtualized testing environments (VMs) Docker, Kubernetes, Vagrant etc…

Desired Skills:

QA

Automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

