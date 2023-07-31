SAP ABAP Software Engineer at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow

Position Description:

Are you a talented SAP ABAP Developer looking for an exciting opportunity to contribute to the development, support, and maintenance of TFG’s finance applications? We are seeking individuals to be part of our SAP Finance Systems team, where you will play a pivotal role in analyzing, coding, debugging, and supporting programs according to detailed specifications.

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

As a SAP ABAP Software Engineer, your key performance areas will include:

Providing systems support services to ensure the smooth functioning of finance applications.

Investigating and solving problems that arise and implementing optimal solutions for users.

Understanding business requirements and offering consulting services to determine the best possible solutions.

Gathering, comprehending, and documenting business requirements for effective application development.

Developing reports, extracts, and interfaces to enhance the finance systems.

Finding innovative solutions to complex integration requirements.

Coding, testing, and implementing changes to continuously improve system performance.

Collaborating with the team to test and implement application solutions.

Proactively managing vendor deliverables to achieve desired outcomes and objectives.

Ensuring successful upgrades and system changes of 3rd party applications.

To be successful in this role, you should have:

A relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom Information Systems).

5 – 8 years of relevant business systems experience, along with an ABAP certification.

Extensive SAP ABAP development experience, including Object-Oriented Programming.

Experience in SAP Modules FI/CO, MM, PS, REFX, GRC.

Proficiency in MS SQL Server with Transact-SQL language skills.

Classic APS and/or ASP.NET development experience would be an advantage.

BW experience will be beneficial.

Competencies and behaviours for success:

Excellent written communication, presentation and negotiation skills

A focus on delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Sound judgement, decision-making, and problem-solving skills

High resilience and agility with the ability to work well under pressure and deliver to aggressive deadlines in a fast-paced environment

High emotional intelligence and experience in leading diverse teams and individuals

Ability to drive change, persuade and influence both internal and external stakeholders

Exceptional leadership skills including the ability to attract, hire, retain and motivate a senior team and a talent pipeline

To be able to anticipate and evaluate the impact of possible problem solutions prior to implementation

If you are a proactive, detail-oriented SAP ABAP Software Engineer who thrives in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, we invite you to join our Finance Systems [Email Address Removed] the next step in your career and apply now!

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

