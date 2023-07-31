Senior C# Back-End Developer – Remote – up to R500 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be part of a company that is a huge believer in customer chemistry

You will be working amongst the top developers in Johannesburg and get exposure to the latest technology.

As a senior developer you will be working alongside other senior developers in the team and you will be involved in the development of all aspects of the project life cycle.

Requirements:

C# .Net Back-End Developer

Candidates are required to have 5 years’ experience in C#

HTML

jQuery

CSS

ASP.NET Framework

JavaScript

MVP

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

The Reference Number for this position is FM57503 which is a Permanent position based

