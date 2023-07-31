Senior Full stack Developer (C# .NET Angular Azure) – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke implementations of their Platform software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients in financial institutions and multinational organisations. They combine proprietary digital platforms with their consulting, industry, and academic professionals to deliver benefits rather than sell software. They are currently seeking a Senior Developer with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Engineering, or proven experience based equivalent, who will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client-side technologies.

DUTIES:

For this role, the successful candidate will write, develop, and test high quality code.

Peer review work.

Mentor more junior developers.

Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.

Specific Skills & Experience:

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net

Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies: –

? Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)

? Typescript

? CSS

Proven formal software development experience.

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.

Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding.

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

Experienced using source control.

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Advantages:

Financial industry background

Azure services

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or proven experience based equivalent.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical thinking with attention to detail.

Willing to learn new technologies.

Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Full

stack

Learn more/Apply for this position