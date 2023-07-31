Senior IT Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Ballito

Jul 31, 2023

Job opening in Ballito for a Senior IT Specialist! If you meet the below requirements, please send through your CV.
Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification
  • A+, Network+/CCNA.
  • S+ / Information Security management would be advantageous.
  • Experience in networking technologies ( LAN, WLAN, WAN, VPN, TCP/IP, Switching, Routing, Proxy, etc.)
  • Experience in Microsoft Windows Server
  • Some/limited experience in Linux
  • Experience in database systems deployment and administration (MS SQL Server, Postgres, Oracle, CouchDB)
  • Experience in Information Security ( ie. Anti-Virus, Anti-Malware, firewalls.)
  • Experience in Server and Network Hardware configurations and deployments.
  • Experience in Virtualization technologies. (, Hyper-V, VMware, Proxmox)
  • Experience in with Microsoft featuresroles like Active Directory, IIS, DNS, DHCP
  • Experience in general scripting: Bash, Powershell, Python

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • CCNA
  • Linux
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Python
  • A+ Network
  • S+
  • WLAN

