Senior IT Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Ballito

Job opening in Ballito for a Senior IT Specialist! If you meet the below requirements, please send through your CV.
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ experience
- BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification
- A+, Network+/CCNA.
- S+ / Information Security management would be advantageous.
- Experience in networking technologies ( LAN, WLAN, WAN, VPN, TCP/IP, Switching, Routing, Proxy, etc.)
- Experience in Microsoft Windows Server
- Some/limited experience in Linux
- Experience in database systems deployment and administration (MS SQL Server, Postgres, Oracle, CouchDB)
- Experience in Information Security ( ie. Anti-Virus, Anti-Malware, firewalls.)
- Experience in Server and Network Hardware configurations and deployments.
- Experience in Virtualization technologies. (, Hyper-V, VMware, Proxmox)
- Experience in with Microsoft featuresroles like Active Directory, IIS, DNS, DHCP
- Experience in general scripting: Bash, Powershell, Python
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
