Senior IT Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Ballito

Job opening in Ballito for a Senior IT Specialist! If you meet the below requirements, please send through your CV.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification

A+, Network+/CCNA.

S+ / Information Security management would be advantageous.

Experience in networking technologies ( LAN, WLAN, WAN, VPN, TCP/IP, Switching, Routing, Proxy, etc.)

Experience in Microsoft Windows Server

Some/limited experience in Linux

Experience in database systems deployment and administration (MS SQL Server, Postgres, Oracle, CouchDB)

Experience in Information Security ( ie. Anti-Virus, Anti-Malware, firewalls.)

Experience in Server and Network Hardware configurations and deployments.

Experience in Virtualization technologies. (, Hyper-V, VMware, Proxmox)

Experience in with Microsoft featuresroles like Active Directory, IIS, DNS, DHCP

Experience in general scripting: Bash, Powershell, Python

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

CCNA

Linux

SQL

Oracle

Python

A+ Network

S+

WLAN

