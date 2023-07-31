Senior Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer

Jul 31, 2023

12 Month contract available for a Senior Microsoft Dynamics CRM 365 Developer!

This role is Hybrid

5+ years of work experience in Microsoft Dynamics CRM 365 On premise with a Certification
The job description for a Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer includes the following duties and responsibilities:

9+ years of work experience in Microsoft Dynamics CRM 365 On premise with the following experience with a Certification

  • Implementing Microsoft Dynamics CRM Solutions
  • SQL Database structures;
  • Dynamics 365 / PowerApps Platform SDK;
  • Ability to develop off high level designs;
  • Strong communication and collaboration skills;
  • Nice to have state and local government industry experience;
  • Agile experience to develop user stories, solutions and estimates;
  • Exposure to HTML;
  • Work experience in SQL Server and writing SQL queries;
  • Experience in Plug-in, Windows Service and Web Service;
  • Strong work experience in C Java script and JSON.
  • Developing and maintaining a platform roadmap
  • Assisting with deployment and provisioning activities
  • Integrating existing systems and services into the CRM architecture
  • Collaborating with software developers, software architects, IT professionals and business analysts
  • Developing CRM forms, workflows, views, dashboards, business processes, reports, plugins, and reports to satisfy business needs

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Dynamics CRM
  • SQL Database structures
  • PowerApps Platform
  • .NET including WCF
  • Web Service

