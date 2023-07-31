Senior Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer

12 Month contract available for a Senior Microsoft Dynamics CRM 365 Developer!

This role is Hybrid

The job description for a Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer includes the following duties and responsibilities:

5+ years of work experience in Microsoft Dynamics CRM 365 On premise with the following experience with a Certification

Implementing Microsoft Dynamics CRM Solutions

SQL Database structures;

Dynamics 365 / PowerApps Platform SDK;

Ability to develop off high level designs;

Strong communication and collaboration skills;

Nice to have state and local government industry experience;

Agile experience to develop user stories, solutions and estimates;

Exposure to HTML;

Work experience in SQL Server and writing SQL queries;

Experience in Plug-in, Windows Service and Web Service;

Strong work experience in C Java script and JSON.

Developing and maintaining a platform roadmap

Assisting with deployment and provisioning activities

Integrating existing systems and services into the CRM architecture

Collaborating with software developers, software architects, IT professionals and business analysts

Developing CRM forms, workflows, views, dashboards, business processes, reports, plugins, and reports to satisfy business needs

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics CRM

SQL Database structures

PowerApps Platform

.NET including WCF

Web Service

Learn more/Apply for this position