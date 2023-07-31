Senior React Developer – Durban (Hybrid) – up to R1.2mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A market-leading force in the gaming industry is actively seeking a Senior React Developer with expertise to join their dynamic team on a permanent basis. You will play a critical role in development of the corporate and investment projects, ensuring the seamless and efficient operation of these vital systems.
Collaborating with a talented group of professionals, you will actively contribute to projects and initiatives that directly fuel the organization’s success and growth. This is your moment to thrive in a fast-paced environment that cherishes innovation and excellence.
Requirements:
- ReactJS
- ExpressJS
- Angular
- JavaScript – modern tools
- Node.js
- HTML, CSS
- API Integration
Qualifications:
- Any IT related qualification
The Reference Number for this position is DB57568 which is a Permanent position based in Durban offering a monthly salary between R800k to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- ReactJS
- ExpressJS
- Angular
- JavaScript
- Node.js
- CSS
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree