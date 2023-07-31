Senior User Experience Designer

Jul 31, 2023

We are recruiting a Senior User Experience Designer to join our team on a remote opportunity.

Senior User Experience Designer will lead a growing team of talented design professionals, providing mentorship to broaden their skills and manage their career growth. Proficiency with Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin,?etc.

Essential Qualification:

  • 6 years or more design experience

  • Grad Bsc / BTech, BA (Post grad strongly recommended)

  • Computer science

  • Psychology

  • Cognitive and/or Behavioral Science

  • Information Technology

  • Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications

Preferred Qualification:

  • Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous

  • Knowledge of HTML, CSS, Javascript, and modern JS libraries/frameworks

  • Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus

  • An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation, etc.

  • Experience spreading the gospel of design through teaching, publishing, speaking etc.

Experience required:

Travel:

  • Hybrid

Desired Skills:

  • Instructing
  • Learning Strategies
  • Active Listening
  • Coordination
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Persuasion
  • Service Orientation

