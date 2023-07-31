Senior User Experience Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting a Senior User Experience Designer to join our team on a remote opportunity.

Senior User Experience Designer will lead a growing team of talented design professionals, providing mentorship to broaden their skills and manage their career growth. Proficiency with Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin,?etc.

Essential Qualification:

6 years or more design experience

Grad Bsc / BTech, BA (Post grad strongly recommended)

Computer science

Psychology

Cognitive and/or Behavioral Science

Information Technology

Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications

Preferred Qualification:

Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous

Knowledge of HTML, CSS, Javascript, and modern JS libraries/frameworks

Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus

An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation, etc.

Experience spreading the gospel of design through teaching, publishing, speaking etc.

Experience required:

6 years or more design experience

Design certification from accredited design school

Portfolio of UI-focused work samples for web and mobile applications

Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous

Knowledge of Java script and other modern JS libraries/frameworks

Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus

An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation, etc.

Experience spreading the gospel of design through teaching, publishing, speaking etc

Travel:

Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Instructing

Learning Strategies

Active Listening

Coordination

Management of Personnel Resources

Persuasion

Service Orientation

Learn more/Apply for this position