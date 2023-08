Snr C# Developer

Degree in Information Technology

5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms

3-5 years’ experience as a Software Developer

– C# programming

– SharePoint Online

– Microsoft 365

– Microsoft Azure

– Azure DevOps Server

– SQL

– Solid understanding of .Net Framework

– MVC Knowledge

– Waterfall and Agile methodologies (software development methodologies)

Desired Skills:

C#

Microsoft Azure

Azure DevOps Server

.Net Framework

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position