Technical lead – Johannesburg (Hybrid) – R1.5mil per annum. at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

If you want to secure yourself a position where you can engage with software architects, plan, design, lead and execute technical solutions by joining a very strong technical team, then this is the correct position for you.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience in a development environment

4+ years’ experience with SQL

5+ years’ experience with C#

5+ years’ experience with .NET Core

5+ years’ experience with RESTful API’s

Advantageous:

3+ years’ experience with Mongo or Couchbase

3+ years’ experience with brokers like RabbitMQ or Kafka

Duties:

Provide technical leadership

Engage with software architects

Engage with other developers, analysts and designers

Provide testing solutions

Provide relevant documentation

Implement improved processes

Reference Number for this position is DB57106 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg (Hybrid) offering a cost to company salary negotiable between [URL Removed] to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

