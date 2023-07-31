Technical lead – Johannesburg (Hybrid) – R1.5mil per annum. at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

If you want to secure yourself a position where you can engage with software architects, plan, design, lead and execute technical solutions by joining a very strong technical team, then this is the correct position for you.
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience in a development environment
- 4+ years’ experience with SQL
- 5+ years’ experience with C#
- 5+ years’ experience with .NET Core
- 5+ years’ experience with RESTful API’s
Advantageous:
- 3+ years’ experience with Mongo or Couchbase
- 3+ years’ experience with brokers like RabbitMQ or Kafka
Duties:
- Provide technical leadership
- Engage with software architects
- Engage with other developers, analysts and designers
- Provide testing solutions
- Provide relevant documentation
- Implement improved processes
