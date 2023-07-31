Technical lead – Johannesburg (Hybrid) – R1.5mil per annum. at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 31, 2023

If you want to secure yourself a position where you can engage with software architects, plan, design, lead and execute technical solutions by joining a very strong technical team, then this is the correct position for you.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years’ experience in a development environment
  • 4+ years’ experience with SQL
  • 5+ years’ experience with C#
  • 5+ years’ experience with .NET Core
  • 5+ years’ experience with RESTful API’s

Advantageous:

  • 3+ years’ experience with Mongo or Couchbase
  • 3+ years’ experience with brokers like RabbitMQ or Kafka

Duties:

  • Provide technical leadership
  • Engage with software architects
  • Engage with other developers, analysts and designers
  • Provide testing solutions
  • Provide relevant documentation
  • Implement improved processes

Reference Number for this position is DB57106 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg (Hybrid) offering a cost to company salary negotiable between [URL Removed] to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • RESTful API’s

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position