Technical Specialist at SMEC – Gauteng La Montagne

Jul 31, 2023

This position is a technical role, within the Functional Group, that is responsible for leading and working with teams of Engineers, Designers and Draughts persons across a portfolio of projects and clients. The role involves technical leadership and the ability to lift the overall technical performance of the engineering professional team.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Provide technical support and guidance to peers and other functional groups within the level of your expertise
  • Provide technical leadership in a multi-disciplinary team
  • Identify and provide solutions to challenging engineering problems
  • Develop and maintain relationships with clients
  • Ensure that appropriate technical standards and Quality Assurance (QA) requirements are adhered to
  • Apply a deeper understanding of engineering principles to devise and deliver practical and economical solutions to problems
  • Plan and resource projects
  • Prepare client reports and designs
  • Assist in the management and training of staff including mentoring
  • Contribute to the overall management and profitability of the discipline
  • Supervision of drawing, project specifications and contract documentation production for assigned tasks in accordance with SMEC procedures and appropriate technical standards
  • Be a member of multi-disciplinary team in project delivery
  • Prepare expressions of interest and tender submissions
  • Strictly adhere to SMEC’s Management System (MS), quality standards and HSE procedures
  • Keeping abreast of latest techniques
  • Maintaining contact with wide local and international network of persons with similar interests
  • Publish papers or articles on projects or developments in the field of expertise
  • Be involved in relevant initiatives via the Innovation Hub
  • Share knowledge with (junior) colleagues, clients, students through the facilitation of workshops, lectures etc.
  • Mentoring and coaching, both informal (e.g. project based), and formal (e.g. ECSA registration, supervising students)
  • Assist Finance Manager as requested
  • Assuming technical responsibility on multiple projects
  • Provision of specialist technical advice within the relevant field
  • Development of staff

KEY CONTACTS

  • Section Manager
  • Function Manager
  • Finance Manager

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

  • Quality, technical innovation and excellence
  • Reporting to meet project and internal requirements
  • Development of networks and contribution to team goals
  • Technical support and mentoring
  • Systems development

RECOMMENDED QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Bachelor of Engineering degree/higher degree from accredited university/college
  • Relevant professional memberships
  • Minimum 10 years of practical experience in the relevant discipline
  • Extensive knowledge of engineering design issues and analysis methods
  • Ability to identify and provide solutions to challenging engineering problems
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills
  • Project management and leadership skills
  • Ability to use analytical tools including commercial software
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills to work effectively within a culturally diverse and multi-disciplinary environment
  • Knowledge of obligations under the current SMEC MS
  • Sound knowledge of Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Extensive knowledge of engineering materials and their applications
  • Knowledge of contractual matters pertaining to construction
  • Sound knowledge of OHS and environmental regulations

Desired Skills:

  • Development of networks
  • Engineering materials
  • Engineering design
  • Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position