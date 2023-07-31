Technical Specialist at SMEC – Gauteng La Montagne

This position is a technical role, within the Functional Group, that is responsible for leading and working with teams of Engineers, Designers and Draughts persons across a portfolio of projects and clients. The role involves technical leadership and the ability to lift the overall technical performance of the engineering professional team.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide technical support and guidance to peers and other functional groups within the level of your expertise

Provide technical leadership in a multi-disciplinary team

Identify and provide solutions to challenging engineering problems

Develop and maintain relationships with clients

Ensure that appropriate technical standards and Quality Assurance (QA) requirements are adhered to

Apply a deeper understanding of engineering principles to devise and deliver practical and economical solutions to problems

Plan and resource projects

Prepare client reports and designs

Assist in the management and training of staff including mentoring

Contribute to the overall management and profitability of the discipline

Supervision of drawing, project specifications and contract documentation production for assigned tasks in accordance with SMEC procedures and appropriate technical standards

Be a member of multi-disciplinary team in project delivery

Prepare expressions of interest and tender submissions

Strictly adhere to SMEC’s Management System (MS), quality standards and HSE procedures

Keeping abreast of latest techniques

Maintaining contact with wide local and international network of persons with similar interests

Publish papers or articles on projects or developments in the field of expertise

Be involved in relevant initiatives via the Innovation Hub

Share knowledge with (junior) colleagues, clients, students through the facilitation of workshops, lectures etc.

Mentoring and coaching, both informal (e.g. project based), and formal (e.g. ECSA registration, supervising students)

Assist Finance Manager as requested

Assuming technical responsibility on multiple projects

Provision of specialist technical advice within the relevant field

Development of staff

KEY CONTACTS

Section Manager

Function Manager

Finance Manager

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Quality, technical innovation and excellence

Reporting to meet project and internal requirements

Development of networks and contribution to team goals

Technical support and mentoring

Systems development

RECOMMENDED QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor of Engineering degree/higher degree from accredited university/college

Relevant professional memberships

Minimum 10 years of practical experience in the relevant discipline

Extensive knowledge of engineering design issues and analysis methods

Ability to identify and provide solutions to challenging engineering problems

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Project management and leadership skills

Ability to use analytical tools including commercial software

Good interpersonal and communication skills to work effectively within a culturally diverse and multi-disciplinary environment

Knowledge of obligations under the current SMEC MS

Sound knowledge of Quality Assurance (QA)

Extensive knowledge of engineering materials and their applications

Knowledge of contractual matters pertaining to construction

Sound knowledge of OHS and environmental regulations

Desired Skills:

Development of networks

Engineering materials

Engineering design

Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position