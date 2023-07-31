Technical Specialist at SMEC – Gauteng La Montagne

This position is a technical role, within the Functional Group, that is responsible for leading and working with teams of Engineers, Designers and Draughts persons across a portfolio of projects and clients. The role involves technical leadership and the ability to lift the overall technical performance of the engineering professional team.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Provide technical support and guidance to peers and other functional groups within the level of your expertise
- Provide technical leadership in a multi-disciplinary team
- Identify and provide solutions to challenging engineering problems
- Develop and maintain relationships with clients
- Ensure that appropriate technical standards and Quality Assurance (QA) requirements are adhered to
- Apply a deeper understanding of engineering principles to devise and deliver practical and economical solutions to problems
- Plan and resource projects
- Prepare client reports and designs
- Assist in the management and training of staff including mentoring
- Contribute to the overall management and profitability of the discipline
- Supervision of drawing, project specifications and contract documentation production for assigned tasks in accordance with SMEC procedures and appropriate technical standards
- Be a member of multi-disciplinary team in project delivery
- Prepare expressions of interest and tender submissions
- Strictly adhere to SMEC’s Management System (MS), quality standards and HSE procedures
- Keeping abreast of latest techniques
- Maintaining contact with wide local and international network of persons with similar interests
- Publish papers or articles on projects or developments in the field of expertise
- Be involved in relevant initiatives via the Innovation Hub
- Share knowledge with (junior) colleagues, clients, students through the facilitation of workshops, lectures etc.
- Mentoring and coaching, both informal (e.g. project based), and formal (e.g. ECSA registration, supervising students)
- Assist Finance Manager as requested
- Assuming technical responsibility on multiple projects
- Provision of specialist technical advice within the relevant field
- Development of staff
KEY CONTACTS
- Section Manager
- Function Manager
- Finance Manager
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
- Quality, technical innovation and excellence
- Reporting to meet project and internal requirements
- Development of networks and contribution to team goals
- Technical support and mentoring
- Systems development
RECOMMENDED QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor of Engineering degree/higher degree from accredited university/college
- Relevant professional memberships
- Minimum 10 years of practical experience in the relevant discipline
- Extensive knowledge of engineering design issues and analysis methods
- Ability to identify and provide solutions to challenging engineering problems
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Project management and leadership skills
- Ability to use analytical tools including commercial software
- Good interpersonal and communication skills to work effectively within a culturally diverse and multi-disciplinary environment
- Knowledge of obligations under the current SMEC MS
- Sound knowledge of Quality Assurance (QA)
- Extensive knowledge of engineering materials and their applications
- Knowledge of contractual matters pertaining to construction
- Sound knowledge of OHS and environmental regulations
Desired Skills:
- Development of networks
- Engineering materials
- Engineering design
- Engineering