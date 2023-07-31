Technical Specialist at SMEC – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This position is responsible for providing professional services on projects within the Roads & Highways Functional group, leading and executing Projects within the group.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for the general management of medium/large transportation infrastructure projects

Responsible for the project management and coordination of multi-disciplinary project teams

Look after budgets, resourcing and outsourcing of project work within the section, as well as agree project budgets with other sections on large projects comprising multi-disciplinary project teams

Author competent technical reports of acceptable technical and presentational quality

Check work of all those in the project team and take responsibility for their work

Present / represent their technical work

Supervise Engineers or Technicians in undertaking checks and inspections of constructed works for compliance with design and specifications, including monitoring and proposing remedial actions

Development and/or improvement of function group specific design procedures

Submission of tenders and proposals for function

Win and deliver projects for the Function

Draft successful responses to bids

Clear knowledge of work procedures and ability to brief project team on them

Assign work to others

Regular client contact and management of client relationships

Build sustainable relationships with clients

Successful identification and following through on leads associated with additional work

Clear understanding of local functional engineering environment and markets

Train others in respective functional field and build a team

Market technical capability

Coordinate work between functions

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Overseeing and delivery of design standards at a specialist level

Quality and timeliness of reporting and other deliverables such as reports and drawings

Planning of workload to meet deadlines

Knowledge and implementation of SMEC’s systems and procedures

Reporting to meet project and internal requirements

Client satisfaction with project delivery

Report writing

RECOMMENDED QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor of Engineering degree/higher degree in Engineering from accredited university

Professional Registration with ECSA essential

Minimum 10 years of professional experience in transportation infrastructure with a strong background in geometric design

In depth experience of Government standards, codes and documentation

Specialist knowledge of Bentley MicroStation and Open Roads Design Software or similar

Knowledge of web-based project cost control and financial systems (BST)

Experience in design management and design delivery for projects and managing professional teams of medium/large projects, would be beneficial

Knowledge of QA and OHS requirements on engineering projects

Knowledge of the commercial aspects of project management

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to conceptualise designs effective report writing

Courteous and business orientated manners when communicating with stakeholders to foster and promote good working relations

Co-operative and flexible work style to work in a team environment

Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure

Ability to make technical decisions which are outcome driven

Desired Skills:

Roads & Highways

Transportation infrastructure

Bentley MicroStation

Open Roads Design Software

QA

OHS

