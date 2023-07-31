Technical Specialist at SMEC

This position is responsible for providing professional services on projects within the Roads & Highways Functional group, leading and executing Projects within the group.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Responsible for the general management of medium/large transportation infrastructure projects
- Responsible for the project management and coordination of multi-disciplinary project teams
- Look after budgets, resourcing and outsourcing of project work within the section, as well as agree project budgets with other sections on large projects comprising multi-disciplinary project teams
- Author competent technical reports of acceptable technical and presentational quality
- Check work of all those in the project team and take responsibility for their work
- Present / represent their technical work
- Supervise Engineers or Technicians in undertaking checks and inspections of constructed works for compliance with design and specifications, including monitoring and proposing remedial actions
- Development and/or improvement of function group specific design procedures
- Submission of tenders and proposals for function
- Win and deliver projects for the Function
- Draft successful responses to bids
- Clear knowledge of work procedures and ability to brief project team on them
- Assign work to others
- Regular client contact and management of client relationships
- Build sustainable relationships with clients
- Successful identification and following through on leads associated with additional work
- Clear understanding of local functional engineering environment and markets
- Train others in respective functional field and build a team
- Market technical capability
- Coordinate work between functions
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
- Overseeing and delivery of design standards at a specialist level
- Quality and timeliness of reporting and other deliverables such as reports and drawings
- Planning of workload to meet deadlines
- Knowledge and implementation of SMEC’s systems and procedures
- Reporting to meet project and internal requirements
- Client satisfaction with project delivery
- Report writing
RECOMMENDED QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor of Engineering degree/higher degree in Engineering from accredited university
- Professional Registration with ECSA essential
- Minimum 10 years of professional experience in transportation infrastructure with a strong background in geometric design
- In depth experience of Government standards, codes and documentation
- Specialist knowledge of Bentley MicroStation and Open Roads Design Software or similar
- Knowledge of web-based project cost control and financial systems (BST)
- Experience in design management and design delivery for projects and managing professional teams of medium/large projects, would be beneficial
- Knowledge of QA and OHS requirements on engineering projects
- Knowledge of the commercial aspects of project management
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to conceptualise designs effective report writing
- Courteous and business orientated manners when communicating with stakeholders to foster and promote good working relations
- Co-operative and flexible work style to work in a team environment
- Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure
- Ability to make technical decisions which are outcome driven
Desired Skills:
- Roads & Highways
- Transportation infrastructure
- Bentley MicroStation
- Open Roads Design Software
- QA
- OHS