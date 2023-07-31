Technical Specialist at SMEC

Jul 31, 2023

This position is responsible for providing professional services on projects within the Roads & Highways Functional group, leading and executing Projects within the group.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Responsible for the general management of medium/large transportation infrastructure projects
  • Responsible for the project management and coordination of multi-disciplinary project teams
  • Look after budgets, resourcing and outsourcing of project work within the section, as well as agree project budgets with other sections on large projects comprising multi-disciplinary project teams
  • Author competent technical reports of acceptable technical and presentational quality
  • Check work of all those in the project team and take responsibility for their work
  • Present / represent their technical work
  • Supervise Engineers or Technicians in undertaking checks and inspections of constructed works for compliance with design and specifications, including monitoring and proposing remedial actions
  • Development and/or improvement of function group specific design procedures
  • Submission of tenders and proposals for function
  • Win and deliver projects for the Function
  • Draft successful responses to bids
  • Clear knowledge of work procedures and ability to brief project team on them
  • Assign work to others
  • Regular client contact and management of client relationships
  • Build sustainable relationships with clients
  • Successful identification and following through on leads associated with additional work
  • Clear understanding of local functional engineering environment and markets
  • Train others in respective functional field and build a team
  • Market technical capability
  • Coordinate work between functions
  • Development and/or improvement of function group specific design procedures

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

  • Overseeing and delivery of design standards at a specialist level
  • Quality and timeliness of reporting and other deliverables such as reports and drawings
  • Planning of workload to meet deadlines
  • Knowledge and implementation of SMEC’s systems and procedures
  • Reporting to meet project and internal requirements
  • Client satisfaction with project delivery
  • Report writing

RECOMMENDED QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Bachelor of Engineering degree/higher degree in Engineering from accredited university
  • Professional Registration with ECSA essential
  • Minimum 10 years of professional experience in transportation infrastructure with a strong background in geometric design
  • In depth experience of Government standards, codes and documentation
  • Specialist knowledge of Bentley MicroStation and Open Roads Design Software or similar
  • Knowledge of web-based project cost control and financial systems (BST)
  • Experience in design management and design delivery for projects and managing professional teams of medium/large projects, would be beneficial
  • Knowledge of QA and OHS requirements on engineering projects
  • Knowledge of the commercial aspects of project management
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to conceptualise designs effective report writing
  • Courteous and business orientated manners when communicating with stakeholders to foster and promote good working relations
  • Co-operative and flexible work style to work in a team environment
  • Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure
  • Ability to make technical decisions which are outcome driven

Desired Skills:

  • Roads & Highways
  • Transportation infrastructure
  • Bentley MicroStation
  • Open Roads Design Software
  • QA
  • OHS

