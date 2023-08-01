Business Analyst – Hybrid

Data-driven Business Excellence: Be the Analyst Ace

Is this you?

Are you a curious and fun-loving team player? Do you cheer as loudly for others’ successes as you do for your own? If you’ve got the gift of gab and an ear for listening, you’re a natural at understanding what stakeholders need and explaining tricky tech stuff in plain English. Negotiation is your secret weapon to get everyone on board, and your superpower is building positive vibes that lead to awesome teamwork. Change doesn’t faze you; you’ve got adaptability on lock! Plus, you’re the ultimate timekeeper, never missing a beat. Does this sound like you?

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Join our dynamic team of problem-solvers! We’re on a mission to revamp internal processes, supercharge systems, and wow our clients with top-notch supply chain improvements. From analysing and designing vendor software to conducting business impact studies for cutting-edge solutions, you’ll be at the heart of the action! Don’t worry; we’ve got your back with training manuals and support for unleashing your analytical powers. Embrace the challenge and be part of a collaborative, deadline-defying squad, where your hands-on attitude and proactive approach will shine. If you’re a self-starter ready to rock and roll in various team environments while enjoying your independence, we want you on board!

Where you’ll be doing it

At a logistics company, based in Bellville, that forms part of a large retail group. This is a weird and wonderful, diverse team and they celebrate each other’s uniqueness as they all have one goal in mind – get the job done, do it great and have fun while you do it! The best teams leverages each other’s differences, and that is what we do. So that one thing no-one else has, will be celebrated here!

What you’ll need

Not anyone can do this job, that is why your 3+ years of experience, supported by a relevant degree, will make you successful. You are experienced and skilled with the agile project environment, SDLC and you have knowledge of supply chain management systems. You are also experienced in business, system and functional requirement specifications.

What you’ll get

This presents a fantastic chance to not only utilize and optimize existing systems and processes but also be part of an exciting phase in the company’s growth. You’ll have the opportunity to apply innovative ideas during the transition to new and improved systems. The team environment is diverse, inclusive, and supportive, with an approachable and logical Manager who will be your biggest advocate. On top of all this, you’ll enjoy a competitive salary with excellent benefits and bonuses.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Lyrichia on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Business analysis

Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

Analyse Business Processes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position