CompTIA reveals roadmap for Xpert Series product family

IT certifying body CompTIA is developing a new series of expert-level certifications and learning products in data, cybersecurity and cloud networking.

The CompTIA Xpert Series certifications are scheduled for release throughout 2024. The certifications are intended for IT professionals with multiple years of work experience who are interested in validating their expert-level knowledge of business-critical technologies.

“Each certification exam will validate deep expertise in job roles recognized as being at the expert level,” says Thomas Reilly, chief product officer ofCompTIA. “Beyond validating technical skills, IT pros who earn a CompTIA Xpert Series certification will have demonstrated their ability to understand, implement and articulate advanced technology solutions in any business environment.”

The CompTIA Xpert Series will debut with three certifications:

* CompTIA DataX, an advanced-level data science credential.

* CompTIA CloudNetX, intended for advanced network and systems architects who design and manage complex, hybrid IT infrastructures.

* CompTIA SecurityX, the next iteration of the current CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+), aimed at security architects, senior security engineers and others responsible for an organisation’s cybersecurity readiness.

“The first set of Xpert Series certifications will establish a foundation for a broader expansion into expert-level credentials and learning,” Reilly says. “This may include additional CompTIA certifications, CompTIA training for credentials issued by other organisations or training on expert-level skills that may not be associated with a specific certification.”

Two IT professionals who are participating in the certification development process as subject matter experts believe the CompTIA Xpert Series will be welcomed by the IT community, especially among mid-level and advanced level professionals.