Data Analyst – Hybrid

Is this you?

Do you get a kick out of streamlining everything? Do you describe yourself as inquisitive? Do you enjoy working in a diverse team? Do you celebrate other people’s wins as much as you do your own? Here is the big one – do you believe data is the most valuable currency in any business?

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

It’s always time to upgrade and stay ahead of the technology curve!

You know, as a Data Analyst, you’ll be communicating with tech and non tech stakeholders, in a way to make sense of data. You’ll be problem solving, tackling tasks with critical thinking skills and managing your time to meet project deadlines.

You’ll be supporting the implementation of data driven solutions for end users linked to new and existing supply chain services. Execute data impact studies relating to the onboarding of new business solutions. Finally, you’ll analyse performance on key business metrics and identify opportunities for business improvement on current systems and processes.

Where you’ll be doing it

At a logistics company, based in Bellville, that forms part of a large retail group. This is a weird and wonderful, diverse team and they celebrate each other’s uniqueness as they all have one goal in mind – get the job done, do it great and have fun while you do it! The best teams leverages each other’s differences, and that is what we do. So that one thing no-one else has, will be celebrated here!

What you’ll need

First and foremost a love of data!

Not anyone can do this job, that is why your 3+ years of experience, supported by a relevant degree, will make you successful. You are experienced and skilled with SQL, cloud platforms and BI reporting systems. You are also experienced in business, system and functional requirement specifications.

What you’ll get

The opportunity to utilise and optimise current systems and processes, but also be involved in an incredible time in the company’s growth as you’ll be able to apply innovative ideas as we transition and implement new and improved systems and processes! Work in a team environment that is diverse and inclusive that supports you and a Manager, who is approachable, logical and will be your biggest supporter. A great salary with benefits and bonuses.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Lyrichia on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Data Cleansing

Data manipulation

Data extraction

Business Intelligence Tools

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

