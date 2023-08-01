Data Manager (MOSAIC) The CATALYST Study (Wits RHI)

Main purpose of the job:
- Coordinate the data processing and management of activities of research projects such as developing standard operating procedures, creating and managing databases, overseeing data capturing, conducting analysis (including visualization), and developing rigorous data quality controls
Location:
- Parktown – Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
- Provide technical input into research tool and database design, analysis, and interpretation of data
- Develop and implement data management work plans
- Develop, implement, and maintain all data-related SOPs
- Quality assures all data is in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs
- Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects
- Compile monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required
- Oversee the maintenance of participant files and archiving
- Participate in and represent data management team at meetings as required
- Identify and evaluate new processes and systems for the management of clinical and process data
- Ensure that data management systems comply with GCP and other regulatory requirements
- Provide support and approve the design of databases to ensure that they meet requirements for entry and reporting of research and process/programmatic data
- Develop quality control measures to ensure data integrity
- Raise and resolve data queries with principle investigators
- Provide support to the relevant project staff
- Import and export data between data management software programs
- Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes
- Data transformation
- Coach and train other members of the team to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization
- Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information
- Oversee and guide the work of the data capturers to ensure work is completed timeously and of high quality
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy setting workshops, etc.
Required minimum education and training:
- Relevant Information Technology Diploma or Degree or Certification in database programming/software engineering (Microsoft SQL server, Access, N+, A+, Microsoft certification)
- Knowledge and experience working SQL, Access, Stata, ODK, and [URL Removed] minimum work experience:
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in Data Management
- Relevant experience in database development and design
- Experience in logical data modeling, database performance tuning, troubleshooting and database backup and recovery
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Certification in Good Clinical Practice and experience in clinical trials or a research environment would be an advantage
- Additional experience in data management, analysis, and reporting
- Knowledge of HIV/AIDS experience in clinical trial data management
- Experience implementing and managing quality control systems for data
- Good interpersonal skills with the ability to navigate complicated situations
- Excellent written and verbal and communication skills
- Knowledge of MySQL, Visual Basic, RedCAP, and Power BI will be an advantage
- Self-motivated. Strong attention to detail. Able to meet deadlines
- Able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 11 August 2023.
- Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note:
- AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
About The Employer:
BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution