Durban – Business Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Durban : Are you a skilled and driven Business Data Analyst with a passion for transforming raw data into valuable insights? Do you possess technical expertise in data modeling, database design, and data mining techniques? If you’re looking for a rewarding opportunity to showcase your analytical prowess and contribute to a dynamic team, we invite you to join a growing organization with an international footprint.

As an Experienced Business Data Analyst, you will play a vital role in our data-driven decision-making processes. Your primary responsibility will be to analyze complex datasets, identify trends, and present actionable insights to support strategic planning and process optimization. With your analytical skills and attention to detail, you will empower the team to make informed and impactful decisions, driving the company success in a highly competitive industry.

Responsibilities:

Utilize your proven working experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst to interpret complex datasets and extract relevant information.

Apply technical expertise in data models, database design, and data mining to develop actionable insights.

Employ your strong knowledge of reporting packages (e.g., Business Objects), databases (SQL), and programming (XML, JavaScript, or ETL frameworks) to streamline data analysis.

Utilize statistical packages (Excel, SPSS, SAS, etc.) and your knowledge of statistics to analyze datasets effectively.

Collect, organize, and analyze significant amounts of information with meticulous attention to detail and accuracy.

Craft insightful reports and present your findings to stakeholders in a clear and engaging manner.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand data needs and contribute to process improvements.

Utilize your adept query skills to retrieve information efficiently.

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years of working experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst.

Bachelor’s degree in BCom Information Systems or BCom Quantitative Management.

An advantageous qualification in Microsoft Power BI or Azure.

Technical expertise in data models, database design, and data mining techniques.

Strong proficiency in reporting packages (e.g., Business Objects), databases (SQL), and programming (XML, JavaScript, or ETL frameworks).

Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analyzing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS, etc.).

Excellent analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, and disseminate information accurately.

Proven experience in report writing and presenting findings effectively.

Remuneration:

Salary: R45,000 per month (CTC)

Medical Aid and Provident Fund Contribution

If you are not contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

Stong Knowledge in reporting packages

Knowledge of statistics and statistical packages

Analytical Skills

3 Years experience

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

