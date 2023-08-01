Field Support Enginer – Gauteng Rosebank

About the role:
Currently sourcing for a Field Support Engineer based in the Gauteng region, to facilitate successful solution delivery and maintenance on the instrumentation hardware, field services, IT (Software) and remote support.
Requirements:
- National Diploma or Degree in Engineering (Electrical or IT oriented)
- Onsite Mining experience (Mineral processing beneficial).
- Software scripting experience (Advantageous)
- Selection / troubleshooting and configurations experience in Electronics (Power supplies, PLC’s, Wi-Fi, Flood Lights, IP Cameras and more) and in hardware (Servers, network devices, Wi-Fi, and other
IT equipment)
- Experience in server and database hosting, as well as firewalling, etc.
- Experience in electronic fault finding and replacements.
- Knowledge in OPC Communication and Setup (Advantageous)
- Comfortable working within a team of suppliers to deliver relevant solutions to a client(s)
- A valid Driver’s license and willing to travel.
- Medically fit to pass client medicals & perform physical/hand-on duties, this includes a Covid
Vaccination certificate. Unfortunately, this is due to the nature of the role and our client’s industry
Responsibilities will include:
- Installation and commissioning of machine vision systems (incl. IP camera, IP laser, network switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on:
o Sensor mounting and configuration
o Network connectivity and configuration
o Low voltage power supply
o Software installation and XML configuration
- Handover, training, and client engagement
- On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics
o Remote monitoring and remote maintenance of all Stone Three’s sensors in the field
o Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer
o Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software
o Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems
o Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to
solve recurring problems more efficiently
o Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and
maintenance
- On-going field services
o Travel to site – estimated at 20-30 trips per year (trip duration typically 2-5 days, but may at times
be up to 4 weeks)
o Working closely with our Support Technicians based in Johannesburg & Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- PLC
- Electronics
- Installations
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Technology
- Mining
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our clients is a leader within technology, software, AI and IOT within the mining and heathcare industry.