Field Support Enginer

About the role:

Currently sourcing for a Field Support Engineer based in the Gauteng region, to facilitate successful solution delivery and maintenance on the instrumentation hardware, field services, IT (Software) and remote support.

Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in Engineering (Electrical or IT oriented)

Onsite Mining experience (Mineral processing beneficial).

Software scripting experience (Advantageous)

Selection / troubleshooting and configurations experience in Electronics (Power supplies, PLC’s, Wi-Fi, Flood Lights, IP Cameras and more) and in hardware (Servers, network devices, Wi-Fi, and other

IT equipment)

Experience in server and database hosting, as well as firewalling, etc.

Experience in electronic fault finding and replacements.

Knowledge in OPC Communication and Setup (Advantageous)

Comfortable working within a team of suppliers to deliver relevant solutions to a client(s)

A valid Driver’s license and willing to travel.

Medically fit to pass client medicals & perform physical/hand-on duties, this includes a Covid

Vaccination certificate. Unfortunately, this is due to the nature of the role and our client’s industry

Responsibilities will include:

Installation and commissioning of machine vision systems (incl. IP camera, IP laser, network switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on:

o Sensor mounting and configuration

o Network connectivity and configuration

o Low voltage power supply

o Software installation and XML configuration

Handover, training, and client engagement

On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics

o Remote monitoring and remote maintenance of all Stone Three’s sensors in the field

o Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer

o Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software

o Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems

o Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to

solve recurring problems more efficiently

o Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and

maintenance

On-going field services

o Travel to site – estimated at 20-30 trips per year (trip duration typically 2-5 days, but may at times

be up to 4 weeks)

o Working closely with our Support Technicians based in Johannesburg & Cape Town

Desired Skills:

PLC

Electronics

Installations

Hardware

Sensors

Technology

Mining

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our clients is a leader within technology, software, AI and IOT within the mining and heathcare industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position