Integrate Software Engineer

Aug 1, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Integrate Software Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote (80% remote).

Key Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
  • Assist with identification and management of risks.
  • Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions
  • Skill: JavaScript (React)
  • Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
  • Sound experience in developing BI dashboards & backend applications.
  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • GraphQL
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
  • Redis, Mongo
  • CSS 3
  • Antd
  • HTML 5
  • OpenShift / Kubernetes
  • AWS
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Bitbucket, Nexus
  • Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana

