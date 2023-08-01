Integrate Software Engineer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Integrate Software Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote (80% remote).

Key Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

Assist with identification and management of risks.

Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions

Skill: JavaScript (React)

Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.

Sound experience in developing BI dashboards & backend applications.

TypeScript / JavaScript

GraphQL

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)

Redis, Mongo

CSS 3

Antd

HTML 5

OpenShift / Kubernetes

AWS

Docker, Docker Compose

Bitbucket, Nexus

Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence Solutions

JavaScript (React)

– GraphQL

–

Nodejs (expressjs

apollo)

MV* experience (React

Vue

JavaScript)

Redis

Mongo

– CSS 3

– Antd

– HTML 5

– OpenShift / Kubernetes – AWS

Docker

Docker Compose

Bitbucket

Nexus

Prometheus

Grafana

Elastic

Kibana

Learn more/Apply for this position