Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Integrate Software Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote (80% remote).
Key Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
- Assist with identification and management of risks.
- Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions
- Skill: JavaScript (React)
- Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
- Sound experience in developing BI dashboards & backend applications.
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- OpenShift / Kubernetes
- AWS
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket, Nexus
- Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence Solutions
- JavaScript (React)
- – GraphQL
- –
- Nodejs (expressjs
- apollo)
- MV* experience (React
- Vue
- JavaScript)
- Redis
- Mongo
- – CSS 3
- – Antd
- – HTML 5
- – OpenShift / Kubernetes – AWS
- Docker
- Docker Compose
- Bitbucket
- Nexus
- Prometheus
- Grafana
- Elastic
- Kibana