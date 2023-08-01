My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior – Intermediate Java Developer to join them on a permanent basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Analysis of change requests received
- Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
- Design prototypes for change requests
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
- Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Debugging of programs
- Provide test information to Testers
- Implement changes into the Production environment
- Document changes implemented and programs
- Updates of data model documentation
- Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
- Provision of user guides / training material
- Provide hands-on training for own system
- Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)
- Correct errors / bugs in production
Experience
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience within application development in Java
- Minimum 2 years working experience in J2EE
- Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service
- An understanding of Object-Orientation
- UML experience
- Experience with Web Service will be an advantage
- Experience in API
- Experience with the following tools will be an advantage
- IBM Websphere, IBM MQ Series, DB2, Eclipse or Websphere Application
- Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.
- Financial Services knowledge (recommended)
- Java (OpenJDK) 1.8
- SQL Server 2017
- Wildfly, Quarkus, Thorntail (Jjava Microservice Framework)
- Apache, Angular, JSF, Redhat Linux, Kubernetes
- Docker, GIT, BitBucket, Bamboo, XL Deploy
- Maven, Java IDE
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- API
- WildFly
- Web Services
- UML
- J2EE
- Java