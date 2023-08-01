Java Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Java Developer to join them on some exciting initiatives.

Cape Town based / Hybrid work model / Junior – Intermediate level / Financial Services

Tasks

Analysis of change requests received

Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

Design prototypes for change requests

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Production environment

Document changes implemented and programs

Updates of data model documentation

Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provision of user guides / training material

Provide hands-on training for own system

Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)

Correct errors / bugs in production

Experience

Minimum of 3 years’ experience within application development in Java

Minimum 2 years working experience in J2EE

Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service

An understanding of Object-Orientation

UML experience

Experience with Web Service will be an advantage

Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM Websphere, IBM MQ Series, DB2, Eclipse or Websphere Application Developer

Relational Database experience (Experience with DB2 development will be an advantage.)

Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.

Financial Services knowledge (recommended)

Java (OpenJDK) 1.8

SQL Server 2017

Wildfly

Quarkus

Thorntail (java microservice framework)

Apache

Angular

JSF

Redhat Linux

Kubernetes

Docker

GIT

Bitbucket

Bamboo

XL Deploy

Maven

Java IDE

Desired Skills:

java

API

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

