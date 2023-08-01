Java Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Aug 1, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Java Developer to join them on some exciting initiatives.

Cape Town based / Hybrid work model / Junior – Intermediate level / Financial Services

Tasks

  • Analysis of change requests received
  • Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
  • Design prototypes for change requests
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
  • Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
  • Test Interfaces to other systems
  • Debugging of programs
  • Provide test information to Testers
  • Implement changes into the Production environment
  • Document changes implemented and programs
  • Updates of data model documentation
  • Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
  • Provision of user guides / training material
  • Provide hands-on training for own system
  • Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)
  • Correct errors / bugs in production

Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience within application development in Java
  • Minimum 2 years working experience in J2EE
  • Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service
  • An understanding of Object-Orientation
  • UML experience
  • Experience with Web Service will be an advantage
  • Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM Websphere, IBM MQ Series, DB2, Eclipse or Websphere Application Developer
  • Relational Database experience (Experience with DB2 development will be an advantage.)
  • Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.
  • Financial Services knowledge (recommended)
  • An understanding of Object-Orientation
  • Experience with Web Service will be an advantage
  • Financial Services knowledge beneficial
  • Java (OpenJDK) 1.8
  • SQL Server 2017
  • Wildfly
  • Quarkus
  • Thorntail (java microservice framework)
  • Apache
  • Angular
  • JSF
  • Redhat Linux
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker
  • GIT
  • Bitbucket
  • Bamboo
  • XL Deploy
  • Maven
  • Java IDE

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • API
  • Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position