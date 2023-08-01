Java Developer – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior – Intermediate Java Developer to join them on a permanent basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Analysis of change requests received

Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

Design prototypes for change requests

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Production environment

Document changes implemented and programs

Updates of data model documentation

Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provision of user guides / training material

Provide hands-on training for own system

Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)

Correct errors / bugs in production

Experience

Minimum of 3 years’ experience within application development in Java

Minimum 2 years working experience in J2EE

Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service

An understanding of Object-Orientation

UML experience

Experience with Web Service will be an advantage

Experience in API

Experience with the following tools will be an advantage

IBM Websphere, IBM MQ Series, DB2, Eclipse or Websphere Application

Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.

Financial Services knowledge (recommended)

Java (OpenJDK) 1.8

SQL Server 2017

Wildfly, Quarkus, Thorntail (Jjava Microservice Framework)

Apache, Angular, JSF, Redhat Linux, Kubernetes

Docker, GIT, BitBucket, Bamboo, XL Deploy

Maven, Java IDE

