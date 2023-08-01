Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 1, 2023

Junior Data Analyst
POSITION PURPOSE

  • The Junior Data Analyst is responsible for the management of data generated by the various systems in the network and to translate this data into a format that is meaningful for the business as well as the customers.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • BSc (Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics or equivalent) or BEng degree
  • 3+ years’ experience in data and database management
  • VoIP technologies (Asterisk, SIP, RTP)
  • Linux
  • Networking
  • SQL
  • JavaScript, Nodejs, Viejas

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Be first line of contact for all requests for work sent to analytics.
  • Analyse all requests and allocate requests into correct SLA category.
  • Liaise with requesters and attend meetings to gather additional details on requests where necessary.
  • Assist Company staff with existing reporting tools where the required information is already available.
  • Keep track of all requests for work using Trello or the system that has been nominated by the department.
  • Assist with the business analysis of requests.
  • Assist with the building of reports and analysis of data.
  • Prioritise all tasks with the assistance of requesters, and keep requesters informed of progress.
  • Perform any other tasks deemed necessary by his/her manager.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • SQL
  • Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position