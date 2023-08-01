Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Junior Data Analyst
POSITION PURPOSE
- The Junior Data Analyst is responsible for the management of data generated by the various systems in the network and to translate this data into a format that is meaningful for the business as well as the customers.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- BSc (Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics or equivalent) or BEng degree
- 3+ years’ experience in data and database management
- VoIP technologies (Asterisk, SIP, RTP)
- Linux
- Networking
- SQL
- JavaScript, Nodejs, Viejas
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Be first line of contact for all requests for work sent to analytics.
- Analyse all requests and allocate requests into correct SLA category.
- Liaise with requesters and attend meetings to gather additional details on requests where necessary.
- Assist Company staff with existing reporting tools where the required information is already available.
- Keep track of all requests for work using Trello or the system that has been nominated by the department.
- Assist with the business analysis of requests.
- Assist with the building of reports and analysis of data.
- Prioritise all tasks with the assistance of requesters, and keep requesters informed of progress.
- Perform any other tasks deemed necessary by his/her manager.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- SQL
- Linux