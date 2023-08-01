Junior Linux System Administrator (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Somerset West

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for maintaining, configuring, and troubleshooting the hardware, software, and network systems that make up the IT infrastructure of a fast-paced Tech company seeking your strong technical abilities to be its next Junior Linux System Administrator. The role will include installing and upgrading operating systems and applications, managing user accounts and permissions, monitoring system performance and security, implementing backup and disaster recovery solutions, and ensuring that all systems are up-to-date and in compliance with company policies and industry standards. Applicants must be Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate or higher and have CompTIA Linux+ or similar with 1-4 years industry experience. You must also have experience of Bash or a Programming language and operating systems (Linux & Mac), current equipment and technologies, containerization, enterprise backup and recovery procedures, system performance-monitoring tools, HTTP traffic, content delivery, and caching, be proficient with Git or other version-control software, Ubuntu Administration & Docker.

DUTIES:

Key Objectives –

Manage and monitor all infrastructure and systems installations, including configuration, testing, and maintenance.

Implement and keep strategies for backup, security, and redundancy.

Find potential issues and implement solutions proactively.

Enable faster and smarter business processes and develop meaningful analytics.

Engage regularly with the team, supplying reports on project status, activities, and achievements.

System Setup and Configuration: Deploy Linux servers, installing the necessary software, and configuring the operating system to meet the organization’s requirements.

Create and manage user accounts, permissions, and access controls to ensure proper security measures are in place.

Create and manage user accounts, permissions, and access controls to ensure proper security measures are in place. Server Maintenance: Regularly perform system updates, patches, and upgrades to keep the infrastructure secure and up to date.

Monitor system performance, identifying issues, and troubleshooting problems promptly to minimize downtime and ensure optimal performance.

Monitor system performance, identifying issues, and troubleshooting problems promptly to minimize downtime and ensure optimal performance. Backup and Disaster Recovery: Implement and manage backup solutions to protect data and systems from potential failures or disasters.

Implement and manage backup solutions to protect data and systems from potential failures or disasters.

Configure and maintain firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and other security measures to safeguard the system from unauthorized access and attacks. Network Administration: Manage firewalls to maintain a stable and reliable network environment.

Develop scripts and automate repetitive tasks to streamline processes and increase efficiency.

Develop scripts and automate repetitive tasks to streamline processes and increase efficiency. Resource Optimization: Optimize system resources like CPU, memory, and disk space to enhance overall performance.

Optimize system resources like CPU, memory, and disk space to enhance overall performance.

Maintain comprehensive and up-to-date documentation of system configurations, procedures, and troubleshooting guides. Collaboration: Work closely with other teams, Developers, and stakeholders to ensure seamless integration and support for various projects.

Work closely with other teams, Developers, and stakeholders to ensure seamless integration and support for various projects.

Participate in security audits, implementing security best practices, and ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations. Performance Analysis: Analyse system performance metrics and suggest improvements to enhance overall system efficiency.

Analyse system performance metrics and suggest improvements to enhance overall system efficiency.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate or higher.

CompTIA Linux+ or similar.

Experience/Skills –

1 – 4 Years’ work experience in a related industry.

Experience with or knowledge of Bash or a Programming language and operating systems (Linux & Mac), current equipment and technologies, containerization, enterprise backup and recovery procedures, system performance-monitoring tools, HTTP traffic, content delivery, and caching.

Knowledge of Git or other version-control software.

Ubuntu Administration.

Docker.

Advantageous –

Docker Certification.

Experience in Cloud Computing (specifically Microsoft Azure), GCP and AWS.

Jenkins and Kubernetes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Organised and able to meet deadlines.

COMMENTS:

