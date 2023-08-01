Junior-Senior Machine Learning Engineer (Remote) – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong critical thinking Junior-Senior Machine Learning Engineer is sought by a dynamic provider of cutting-edge Data-driven Cloud Solutions. Joining a Machine Learning AI team, you will work with clients on projects focused on delivering reliable data-powered software applications to production. The primary focus of the role includes designing and implementing data pipelines, building models (Machine Learning or not), and deploying models. The ideal candidate will love taking up new challenges and have the flexibility to go above-and-beyond the call of duty. You must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering/Software Engineering or similar field, have 2+ years’ Data Science/Data Engineering work experience with proficiency in Python, Spark, PySpark, SQL, Java, Go and familiarity with MLOps principals and building training and inference pipeplines for ML projects.

DUTIES:

Implement and test Data Engineering and Machine Learning software.

Build and test Data Engineering and Machine Learning pipelines for Data Analytics or Machine Learning solutions.

Collaborate and share technical knowledge with team members and co-workers.

Follow all best practices and procedures as established by the client or industry.

Document designed solutions and implemented tools.

Brainstorm new solutions to improve data and ML software development and deployment.

Assist with setting up CI (Continuous Integration) and CD (Continuous Delivery) tools with the team.

Monitor data/model metrics and develop ways to improve application development and deployment.

Maintain day-to-day management and administration of projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Software Engineering, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, or related field.

Experience/Skills –

2+ Years experience working with Data Science and Data Engineering.

Fluent with the following languages: Python, Spark, PySpark, SQL.

Previous experience with software development (e.g., Java, Go).

Familiar with building training and inference pipelines for ML projects.

Familiar with fundamental machine learning theory and building, tuning, selecting models.

Familiar with MLOps principals.

Some experience with at least one Cloud provider.

Some experience working with test automation and tools.

Basic understanding of the cloud-native ecosystem and desire to learn and grow in this environment.

Advantageous –

Contribute and/or passionate about open-source projects.

Start-up/side project/product experience.

Masters/PhD in Data Science, Machine Learning or AI.

AWS Certifications (or any other cloud).

Interested in learning more about Cloud Native Computing Foundation technologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Up-to-date on latest industry trends; able to articulate trends clearly and confidently.

Able to interact with other team members via code and design documents.

Good interpersonal skills and communication with all levels of management.

Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently.

Curious and eager to learn about new technologies.

Strong analytical skills and passion for solving data problems.

Strong communications skills and comfortable presenting your own thoughts to technical and business stakeholders.

