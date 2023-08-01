Microsoft SharePoint developer – Gauteng

Calling all Sharepoint Developers with a passion for Consulting type work and skills in BI too! Apply now!

A leading SA-based provider of innovative IT solutions, managed services and support for businesses of all sizes.

This company is at the forefront of hosting services, whether you’re looking for cloud-based or managed hosted services, then this company is for you!!

My client is looking for a Microsoft SharePoint Developer for their offices on site

Requirements

5-8 years experience from a IT background

South African Citizen

Certifications in Sharepoint, Power Platform and Microsoft need to be current

Experience in customer resolution

Managing tickets

SQL,

SSIS

Windows server

Sound knowledge in server technologies, storage and backup

Html

JavaScript

ASP.Net

CSS

Web technologies

BI Tools exposure – reporting SSRS

If you meet the requirements please reply to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sharepoint

SSIS

SQL

Web

Learn more/Apply for this position