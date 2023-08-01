Calling all Sharepoint Developers with a passion for Consulting type work and skills in BI too! Apply now!
My client is looking for a Microsoft SharePoint Developer for their offices on site
Requirements
- 5-8 years experience from a IT background
- South African Citizen
- Certifications in Sharepoint, Power Platform and Microsoft need to be current
- Experience in customer resolution
- Managing tickets
- SQL,
- SSIS
- Windows server
- Sound knowledge in server technologies, storage and backup
- Html
- JavaScript
- ASP.Net
- CSS
- Web technologies
- BI Tools exposure – reporting SSRS
