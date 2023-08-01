Microsoft SharePoint developer

Aug 1, 2023

Calling all Sharepoint Developers with a passion for Consulting type work and skills in BI too! Apply now!
A leading SA-based provider of innovative IT solutions, managed services and support for businesses of all sizes.

This company is at the forefront of hosting services, whether you’re looking for cloud-based or managed hosted services, then this company is for you!!

My client is looking for a Microsoft SharePoint Developer for their offices on site

Requirements

  • 5-8 years experience from a IT background
  • South African Citizen
  • Certifications in Sharepoint, Power Platform and Microsoft need to be current
  • Experience in customer resolution
  • Managing tickets
  • SQL,
  • SSIS
  • Windows server
  • Sound knowledge in server technologies, storage and backup
  • Html
  • JavaScript
  • ASP.Net
  • CSS
  • Web technologies
  • BI Tools exposure – reporting SSRS

If you meet the requirements please reply to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Sharepoint
  • SSIS
  • SQL
  • Web

Learn more/Apply for this position