Mobile Application Developer at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

Description

We are looking for a talented and versatile, can-do-it-all Mobile Application Developer to join our team. You will be responsible for building, co-ordinating and managing many mobile applications. We are looking for someone with the ability to conceptualise and research mobile application solutions and can work in a team or independent.

Skills Required

3 + years’ experience in Mobile App Development (Web and Native) (Xamarin iOS, Xamarin Android, PhoneGap).

Successful deployment of App’s into relevant (mainstream) stores.

Strong in creating UI using Android SDK, IOS SDK using Xamarin.

Mobile Product Management (from mobile website though to application UXD and UID).

3 + years’ experience in C# Web Design / Development

Strong HTML5 above, CSS3 above, Bootstrap, AJAX, XML, XHTML Development skills

Deep understanding and troubleshooting of JavaScript, Typescript, Node JS, Vue JS

Experience with .NET framework, SQL 2008 onwards, PHP, MySQL

Previous work with cross browser compatibility

Experience working in an agile environment

Mandatory skills

Mobile Web Development (HTML5)

ActionScript 2+

CSS Development

C#, Dot Net

JavaScript, Typescript,

OS App Development (phone and tablet)

Android App Development (phone and tablet)

PhoneGap (Web App Wrapper)

jQuery Mobile (extension of jQuery)

PHP and MySQL experience

HTML 5, CSS

App store strategy and implementation a major plus

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

