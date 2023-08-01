Oracle Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Looking to elevate your Oracle Operations experience within an organization that is the leading Giant within the Automotive space.

Look no further! An amazing opportunity is available for Oracle Operations Consultant.

The role is nestled in Gauteng- “The Concrete Jungle of South Africa.”

Requirements needed:

DAM (Data base Activity Monitoring)

Experience with Linux

Scripting and use of XMLAPI functions

database auditing, logging, and monitoring

Database operations

Oracle

SQL Language and Database experience

Experience in developing process flows

ITIL process

Ticket handling

Duties to be performed:

Management Consoles and Sensor software on Oracle Data Base servers

Kernel Module that fits to the present LINUX OS version on the Oracle DB

Support updates of DAM Tool on all relevant Oracle DB-Servers in close cooperation with Oracle Change Team.

Test new software versions and functionality before roll-out in the INT environment and PROD environment.

Build new installation packages RPMs that don’t need full root rights but only a subset.

Hurry now and Smash that Apply Button

Desired Skills:

ORACLE

ITIL

