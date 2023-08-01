PHP Developer – Gauteng Greenside

PhP Developer

Talented Developer with PhP / Laravel / Mobile / [URL Removed] experience working in a fast paced environment looking for new challenges. The role offers opportunities to engage with clients to build soft and technical skills.

Have you completed your BSc or Similar Degree in IT with approximately 3 years PhP Development experience with mobile – Commencement ASAP (Permanent Position)

The Position: We’re looking for a PhP Developer to be office based in Greenside. The pay range on offer is R35 000.00 to R40 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV as well as a recent Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable [URL Removed] experience will be contacted.

Assessment: Online Coding Challenge to be completed

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed Degree – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science or BTech)

3+ years experience with PhP, Laravel, [URL Removed] / Node.Js / React / Angular

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Must have a good understanding of written and verbal communication

Must be able to work independently and be responsible enough to work without supervision

Must be a Self-Starter

Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities

Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables

Skills:

PhP

Mobile Application Development

JavaScript

React

Angular

Laravel

jQuery

HTML5

CSS

ES6+

MySQL

Linux

Serve and Consume Web Services (SOAP, JSON, REST, XML)

Beneficial: Cordova, React, Java, Ionic, C#, Laravel

Note:

Online Assessment to be completed

Skills Matrix to be completed

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

