Power BI Consultant

Our client, a leader in their field, has an exciting opportunity for a skilled Power BI Consultant.

Requirements:

Microsoft Power BI certifications.

4+ years’ experience.

Ability to independently manage and execute a project end-to-end from the Business Analysis and Technical.

Analysis phase through development, testing, implementation, and training.

Experience in running a project, including experience of adopting the role of the Consulting Lead on the project by managing project resources, timelines, allocation of tasks, quality delivery and outcomes with the customer and team.

Responsibilities:

Plan and implement Power BI connections to data sources.

Create views and aggregate data sets within data warehouses.

Data Sourcing, including data connections, settings, queries, and query performance issues.

Clean, transform, and load data.

Plan and Implement Data Models and DAX.

Recommend an efficient calculation method – via Power BI or Data Warehouse.

Analyse and validate results.

Design a data model, including table definitions, relationships, measures, hierarchies, cardinality, granularity, and performance considerations.

Develop a data model, including filtering, calculated tables/columns, and row-level security.

Optimise model performance through aggregations and other methods.

Design Dashboards and Develop Visualizations/Reports.

Support User Acceptance Testing (UAT), performance testing, and deployment.

Provide regular updates to the customer on project progress.

Raise issues and project orange lights before they become red lights, to ensure that they can be actioned timeously and with minimum impact to project timelines.

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

Power BI

DAX

Data Models

Data Warehouse

UAT

Dashboards

Learn more/Apply for this position