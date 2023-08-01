SAP Basis Consultant – Gauteng Sandown

A Fantastic opportunity for the broad spectrum of SAP FICO out there.

This is a great chance for the young SAP professionals looking to start their professional careers in Sandton with one of the biggest retail giants.

Highly skilled and experienced SAP Basis Consultant to join our team. The SAP Basis Consultant will be responsible for the administration, maintenance, and optimization of our SAP systems. This role will involve managing the technical infrastructure of our SAP landscape, ensuring system stability, performance, and availability. The ideal candidate should possess a deep understanding of SAP Basis administration, database management, system monitoring, and troubleshooting. Strong communication and problem-solving skills are essential for this role.

Key Skills:

Design and implement an optimal SAP configuration, to ensure system operates reliably and efficiently in a secure environment.

Administer the SAP database in alignment with agreed standards to maximise system performance and availability.

Introduce technical changes into the environment to minimise risk and achieve high reliability, availability and performance of each SAP instance.

Provide reporting in a timely manner and aligned to the agreed communications plan for all relevant stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with business and portfolio stakeholders, and across Group IT, to implement a continuous improvement plan and drive collaboration within the organisation.

Effectively manage self to deliver on agreed individual and team objectives.

Expert knowledge of MQ SQL Server, Oracle, SAP ASE, DB2 and SAP HANA.

Knowledge of SAP ERP, EWM, BI, CRM, PI, Solution Manager, SCM, SMP, BPC, Fiori.

Knowledge of Microsoft Server 2008-2012, Linux, Unix (including virtualization solutions: VMWare, Hyper-V) Knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)

Knowledge of the relationship between applications,

databases, operating systems, processing platforms, storage platforms, and networks.

Knowledge of cloud-based technologies, platforms and services.

Knowledge of security administration.

Knowledge of backup administration.

Knowledge of IT Service management principles and

frameworks (ITIL 3)

Knowledge of technology development life cycle

methodologies.

Knowledge of retail industry models.

MS Office proficiency with advanced excel and VISIO.

