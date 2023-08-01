SAP Systems Analyst (Ariba Solution) (CH935) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

We are looking for seasoned SAP Systems Analyst with hands on experience in SAP Ariba implementations and configurations supporting contract management and procurement processes for our client in the banking industry.

The candidate will work closely with our client to understand business requirements as input to proposed solutions and to ensure successful delivery of the SAP Ariba solution.

Delivery will include integration with our SAP S4/HANA platform where experience with API integration with the SAP Ariba platform will be ideal.

Key tasks:

Working with the client to understand their procurement processes and requirements.

Configure and implement the SAP Ariba solution supporting the client’s procurement process.

Work with project managers, functional teams, technical teams, and other stakeholders to ensure successful delivery.

Provide guidance to clients on best practices for using the SAP Ariba platform.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to SAP Ariba functionality.

Create and maintain project documentation, including functional specifications, test plans, and training materials.

Keep up to date with SAP Ariba product updates and enhancements.

Experience

5+ Years Experience in delivery of the following:

SAP Ariba Solutions



Integration with SAP S4/HANA



API Integration

Project Management Experience

Qualifications

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification

SAP Certification

Certification in ITIL

Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

APIs

Configuration

Design

ERP systems

SAP

SAP Ariba

SAP HANA

