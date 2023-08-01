SAP Test Analyst (Merchandising)

- Perform functional and non-functional testing.
- Perform system enhancements.
- Disaster recovery testing.
- Defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases.
- Manage resources & allocations, assists to scope & plan test effort.
- You will need to monitor detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle and evaluates the overall quality.
- Ensure the team follows testing standards, guidelines, and testing methodology as specified in the testing approach.
Desired Skills:
- SAP Sales and Distribution (SD)
- SAP Pricing and Promotions
- SAP Rebates Management
- SAP Master Data Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree