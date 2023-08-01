SAP Test Analyst (Procurement) – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 1, 2023

  • Perform functional and non-functional testing.
  • Perform system enhancements.
  • Disaster recovery testing.
  • Defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases.
  • Manage resources & allocations, assists to scope & plan test effort.
  • You will need to monitor detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle and evaluates the overall quality.
  • Ensure the team follows testing standards, guidelines, and testing methodology as specified in the testing approach.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Testing
  • SAP Materials Management
  • SAP Retail

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

