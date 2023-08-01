Scrum Master (ILR) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Assess the status of ongoing tasks and projects.

Lead a critical and strategic project for our client.

Serve as a representative and leader for the business and our client’s customers.

Implement Agile methodologies for the team’s day-to-day operations.

Fulfil a versatile leadership role, performing multiple functions as needed.

Support activities such as prioritisation, roadmap creation, and detailed project planning.

Collaborate with internal teams to secure necessary support for the project.

Ensure client satisfaction and confidence in successful project delivery.

Implement and adhere to the Scrum process as defined in the Scrum Guide.

Focus on the process itself rather than just the deliverables.

Schedule and facilitate Scrum events, setting clear objectives and ensuring desired outcomes.

Communicate event outcomes transparently to relevant stakeholders.

Assist in resolving impediments that hinder progress.

Guide and support the Product Owner in their role.

Establish a cross-functional Scrum team and conduct initiation workshops with training.

Foster team morale and maintain a positive work environment.

Shield the team from interruptions and disruptions to promote productivity.

Possesses a relevant tertiary qualification.

Holds certifications such as PSM I or II, CSM, CSP.

Demonstrates solid experience in Agile implementation.

Exhibits proficiency in change management.

Strong project management and customer relationship experience is crucial.

Capable of engaging effectively at senior levels.

Skilled in conflict management techniques, particularly Non-violent Communication by Rosenberg, and negotiation skills.

Bonus if background includes Industrial and Organisational Psychology.

Embraces the servant leadership approach and cultivates a self-empowered team.

Encourages experimentation and fosters a safe-to-fail environment.

Excels as a facilitator, guiding the team and exemplifying the value of agile principles and values (often leads the group without realising it).

Builds trust and respect within the team.

Understands and facilitates the importance of transparency and predictability.

Possesses excellent communication skills.

Familiar with Tuckman’s model of team development stages.

Situationally aware of the current environment and adaptable.

Exhibits a broad understanding of the software development process, including IT terminology.

Committed to continual self-improvement through various means such as reading blogs, participating in scrum user groups/forums/gatherings, and engaging in ongoing professional development.

Scrum Master

Agile

SDLC

