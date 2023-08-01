Senior Business Analyst at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow

Position Description:

Are you a talented and experienced Business Analyst with a passion for retail and technology? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment that embraces change and innovation? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our TFG Customer and Insights portfolio and be part of our mission to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa and beyond.

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

As a Senior Business Analyst, you will be responsible for:

Building and demonstrating expertise in Retail operations, processes, and systems, while familiarizing yourself with supporting applications.

Identifying, creating, and facilitating process design changes through in-depth business and systems process analysis.

Analyzing existing IT systems and business models to produce specifications for new or modified systems.

Providing leadership to team members and peers, collaborating with others, and driving issue resolution.

Eliciting and clearly documenting business and systems requirements.

Collaborating closely with developers to implement requirements and guide testers during the QA process.

Implementing, configuring, and testing feasible solutions.

Serving as a liaison between Operations and IT to gather business requirements for system modifications, enhancements, and implementations.

Identifying proactive and reactive improvement opportunities.

To be successful in this role, you should have:

5+ years of experience as a Business Analyst on IT Development Projects

Business Analysis diploma or qualification

Systems Analysis experience

3+ years working in an Agile environment

Experience in working across all levels of business (Store users through to Executive level)

Change management support and implementation expertise.

To provide change management support

Prior Retail experience would be advantageous for this role

Competencies and behaviours for success:

Strong conflict management skills

Excellent written communication, presentation and negotiation skills

A focus on delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Sound judgement, decision-making, and problem-solving skills

High resilience and agility with the ability to work well under pressure and deliver to aggressive deadlines in a fast-paced environment

High emotional intelligence and experience in leading diverse teams and individuals

Ability to drive change, persuade and influence both internal and external stakeholders

To be able to anticipate and evaluate the impact of possible problem solutions prior to implementation

Good facilitation skills and the ability to articulate ideas effectively.

If you are ready to take on this exciting challenge and contribute to shaping the future of retail technology at TFG, we invite you to join our passionate and dynamic team. Apply now!

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position