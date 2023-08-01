Senior C# Full Stack Developer- Pretoria – Up to R1.2mil per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

An award-winning product shop with a huge global footprint is on the hunt to onboard a technically strong Senior C# Full Stack Developer with pivotal skills in SOLID principles, TDD and Angular 12+.

You will join a high learning culture of acute and innovative techies. The role is hybrid and will require you to be in office 2 times a week in PTA East.

Requirements:

8+ years’ experience working with C# and .Net Core, Rest API, MongoDB

Design patterns and S.O.L.I.D. principles

Unit testing and test-driven development (TDD)

Dependency injection containers such as Autofac

Angular 12+ and the Angular CLI; Typescript, HTML, CSS, and Bootstrap 3+

You enjoy problem-solving you step up by taking initiative

Strong passion for technology and technical developments

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

