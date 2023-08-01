Senior C# Full Stack Developer- Pretoria – Up to R1.2mil per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

An award-winning product shop with a huge global footprint is on the hunt to onboard a technically strong Senior C# Full Stack Developer with pivotal skills in SOLID principles, TDD and Angular 12+.
You will join a high learning culture of acute and innovative techies. The role is hybrid and will require you to be in office 2 times a week in PTA East.
Requirements:
- 8+ years’ experience working with C# and .Net Core, Rest API, MongoDB
- Design patterns and S.O.L.I.D. principles
- Unit testing and test-driven development (TDD)
- Dependency injection containers such as Autofac
- Angular 12+ and the Angular CLI; Typescript, HTML, CSS, and Bootstrap 3+
- You enjoy problem-solving you step up by taking initiative
- Strong passion for technology and technical developments
Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Net Core
- Rest API
- MongoDB
- Typescript
- HTML
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree