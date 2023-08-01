Senior C# Software Developer – Johannesburg – up to R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A Sandton based renowned Software Consulting house is looking for a technically strong and sound, Senior C# .NET Developer to work on challenging projects and building customised software applications /solutions for key clients.

In addition to the tech, the job requires a leader and mentor who is a people person and who is passionate about solving complex problems. An ability to understand business requirements and challenges and convert these into a suitable solution is key to landing this job!

Requirements:

5-8 years’ experience in C# development

In depth working knowledge of C# language features and the .NET technology stack

Solid understanding of Object-oriented programming fundamentals

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them (e.g., GOF patterns)

Solid knowledge and practical experience of at least one RDBMS, including basic DBA functions

Detailed implementation?experience as well as a solid understanding of the technology specific patterns.

Qualifications:

BSc in computer science

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

RDBMS

DBA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

